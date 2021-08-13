Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 6:05 PM MST until FRI 6:45 PM MST

6:05 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Cochise

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 605 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 14 miles southwest of Willcox to near Dragoon to 6
miles east of Pearce-Sunsites, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise and Texas Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH

