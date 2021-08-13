Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 5:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST

FOR GILA…MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…

At 455 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Miami, or 9

miles northwest of Globe, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Globe, Superior, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City,

Top-Of-The-World, Claypool and Inspiration.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 227 and 253.

AZ Route 70 near mile marker 253.

AZ Route 177 near mile marker 167.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.50 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH