Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 10:44 PM MST until FRI 11:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1130 PM MST.

* At 1043 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Saguaro Lake to Goldfield to near Gold Canyon,

moving southwest at 45 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache

Junction, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Superior, Roosevelt,

East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Sugarloaf Mountain and Sun Lakes.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 144 and 186.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 197.

AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 15.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE;

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.88 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…70 MPH