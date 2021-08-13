Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 10:16 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1100 PM MST.

* At 1016 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Metro Center

Mall, or near Glendale, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Glendale, Tempe, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear,

Buckeye, El Mirage, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Youngtown, Sun City

West, Waddell and Laveen.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 112 and 157.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 223.

AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 12.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.88 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH