Flood Advisory from FRI 4:37 PM MST until FRI 6:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Greenlee County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 437 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch

of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Clifton, York, Guthrie and Three Way.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&