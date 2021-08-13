Flood Advisory from FRI 4:37 PM MST until FRI 6:30 PM MST

Flood Advisory from FRI 4:37 PM MST until FRI 6:30 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Greenlee County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
Southeastern Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 630 PM MST.
* At 437 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch
of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Clifton, York, Guthrie and Three Way.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&