Flood Advisory until FRI 4:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST

THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE AND SOUTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ

COUNTIES…

At 311 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rainfall

continuing across the advisory area. This will cause small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Elgin, Fort Huachuca and Canelo.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

