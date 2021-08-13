Flood Advisory until FRI 4:00 PM MST

Flood Advisory until FRI 4:00 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
…THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST
THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE AND SOUTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ
COUNTIES…
At 311 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rainfall
continuing across the advisory area. This will cause small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Elgin, Fort Huachuca and Canelo.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
