Flash Flood Warning until FRI 8:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS

EVENING FOR CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY…

At 617 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen. Between 3 and 5 inches if rain has fallen around the Kansas

Settlement area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pearce-Sunsites, Sunizona and Kansas Settlement.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…

Hwy 181 at Turkey Creek.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Ash Creek, Fivemile Creek, Happy Camp Wash, Turkey Creek, O B

Draw, Big Sand Wash, Pinery Creek and Gold Gulch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE