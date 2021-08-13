Flash Flood Warning from FRI 11:31 PM MST until SAT 4:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 430 AM MST.

* At 1131 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Florence, Superior, Queen Creek, Florence

Junction, Queen Valley, Magma, San Tan Valley, San Tan Mountain

Park, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport,

Chandler Heights, Seville, San Tan Village Mall, Gilbert City

Hall, Chandler City Hall and Higley.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Queen Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE