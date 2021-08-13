Dust Advisory from FRI 11:25 PM MST until SAT 12:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1230 AM MST.

* At 1125 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near

Magma to near San Tan Mountain Park to near Bapchule to Sun Lakes,

moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 50 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 165 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 133 and 178.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 163.

Locations impacted include…

Chandler, Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen

Creek, Estrella, Arizona City, La Palma, Big Horn, Bapchule, Estrella

Sailport, Olberg and Arizola.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of

dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.

&&

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for;

south central and southeastern Arizona.