Flood Advisory from THU 6:10 PM MST until THU 9:15 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 915 PM MST.
* At 610 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sierra Vista, Hereford, Fort Huachuca and Palominas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&