Flood Advisory from THU 6:10 PM MST until THU 9:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 610 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sierra Vista, Hereford, Fort Huachuca and Palominas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&