Flood Advisory from THU 1:49 AM MST until THU 3:45 AM MST

Flood Advisory from THU 1:49 AM MST until THU 3:45 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 345 AM MST.
* At 149 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 1 and 3 inches of
heavy rain has fallen across the warned area over the past several
hours. Although the threat of flash flooding has subsided, small
stream flooding due to rainfall runoff earlier will be likely for
washes that drain into the Brawley Wash.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Marana, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West and Picture Rocks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&