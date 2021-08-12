Flood Advisory from THU 12:37 AM MST until THU 2:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 230 AM MST.

* At 1237 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

between 0.50 and 1.50 inches of heavy rain due to thunderstorms.

This will cause small stream flooding normally dry washes, roadway

dips and other low-lying areas. The heaviest rainfall has fallen

just to the east of Three Points, where an automated rain gage at

Hilltop Road and the Brawley Wash has reported 1.85 inches of

rain. Small stream flooding of drainages into the Brawley Wash are

likely.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Marana, Sahuarita, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing

Wells, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita,

East Sahuarita, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National

Park West, Summit, Picture Rocks, Ryan AirField and San Xavier

Mission.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&