Flood Advisory from THU 11:08 PM MST until FRI 1:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 100 AM MST.

* At 1108 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

between 0.75 and 1.50 inches of heavy rain due to thunderstorms.

The heaviest rainfall has occured just to the east of Patagonia.

An automated rain gage near Sonoita Creek in this area recorded

0.94 inches over the past hour. This will cause small stream

flooding, especially along Harshaw and Sonoita creeks near

Patagonia. Rainfall runoff may impact Highway 82 near Patagonia

with significant ponding of water in roadway dips and other

low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Patagonia, Sonoita and Kino Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

