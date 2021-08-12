Flash Flood Warning from THU 12:06 AM MST until THU 2:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 200 AM MST.

* At 1206 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gages indicated

thunderstorms producing between 1 and 2 inches of heavy rain. An

automated rain at Trico Road to the north of manville reported

1.97 inches of rain in the past hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly, especially in those dry washes that

drain into Brawley Wash.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Marana, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West and Picture Rocks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED