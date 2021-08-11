Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 7:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MST

FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…

At 642 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Falcon Field

Airport, or near East Mesa, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. Small hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Gilbert, East Mesa, Freestone Park, Granite Reef Dam, Falcon

Field Airport, Fiesta Mall, Downtown Mesa, Usery Mountain Park and

Superstition Springs Mall.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 177 and 189.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 171 and 176, and between mile

markers 181 and 193.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 14 and 29.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH