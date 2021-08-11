Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 3:00 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 345 PM MST.
* At 300 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near
Bisbee-Douglas Airport, or near Douglas, moving north at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Douglas, Bisbee-Douglas Airport, Pirtleville and McNeal.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH