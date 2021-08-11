Flood Warning from WED 8:14 AM MST until WED 2:00 PM MST

Flood Warning from WED 8:14 AM MST until WED 2:00 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 200 PM MST.
* At 814 AM MST, Overnight showers and thunderstorms have lead to
increased flows in the Santa Cruz River. Bridges between Trico
Road to Chui-Chu may experience overtopping and dike structures
along the river may also be impacted. Flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the warned area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Marana, Avra Valley, Chui-Chu, Picture Rocks, Cockleburr, Shopishk
and East Chui-Chu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&