Flood Advisory from WED 6:11 AM MST until WED 9:15 AM MST

Flood Advisory from WED 6:11 AM MST until WED 9:15 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 915 AM MST.
* At 611 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up
to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Chandler, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek,
Olberg, Bapchule, San Tan Mountain Park, Chandler Heights,
Blackwater, Seville, Sacaton, Santan and Ak-Chin Village.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&