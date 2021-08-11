Flood Advisory from WED 6:11 AM MST until WED 9:15 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 AM MST.

* At 611 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chandler, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek,

Olberg, Bapchule, San Tan Mountain Park, Chandler Heights,

Blackwater, Seville, Sacaton, Santan and Ak-Chin Village.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&