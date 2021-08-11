Flood Advisory from WED 4:55 AM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 800 AM MST.

* At 455 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers

and thunderstorms just west and southwest of Silver Bell. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory

area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Queens Well and Silver Bell.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Mammoth Wash, Tiro Wash, El, Aguirre Wash, House Wash, San Vicente

Wash, Viopuli Wash and Anegan Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&