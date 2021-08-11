Flood Advisory from WED 4:33 AM MST until WED 7:45 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 AM MST.

* At 433 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Queen Creek, San Tan Valley and San Tan Mountain Park.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&