Flood Advisory from WED 2:12 PM MST until WED 4:15 PM MST

Flood Advisory from WED 2:12 PM MST until WED 4:15 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Santa Cruz County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
South Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 415 PM MST.
* At 212 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small
stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Nogales.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&