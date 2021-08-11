Flood Advisory from WED 2:12 PM MST until WED 4:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

South Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 212 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small

stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Nogales.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&