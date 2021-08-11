Skip to Content

Flood Advisory from WED 2:12 PM MST until WED 4:15 PM MST

2:12 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Santa Cruz

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
South Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 212 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small
stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Nogales.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

