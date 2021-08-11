Flood Advisory from WED 1:41 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Eastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 141 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sierra Vista, Hereford, Huachuca City, Sonoita, Elgin, Fort

Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake, Canelo, Ramsey Canyon Preserve and

Coronado National Memorial.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&