Flood Advisory from WED 1:41 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST

Flood Advisory from WED 1:41 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
Eastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 345 PM MST.
* At 141 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up
to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sierra Vista, Hereford, Huachuca City, Sonoita, Elgin, Fort
Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake, Canelo, Ramsey Canyon Preserve and
Coronado National Memorial.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&