Flash Flood Warning from WED 8:12 AM MST until WED 12:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1215 PM MST.

* At 812 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is

1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mesa, Scottsdale, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, East Mesa,

Granite Reef Dam, Falcon Field Airport, Usery Mountain Park and

Fort McDowell.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 17 and 26.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 182 and 191.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Salt River, Verde River, Bulldog Wash and Sycamore Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR