Flash Flood Warning from WED 4:13 AM MST until WED 7:45 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 AM MST.

* At 413 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain near and west of Green Valley.

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sahuarita and Green Valley.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 19 between mile markers 33 and 46.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

South Mendoza Wash, Peitas Wash, Sopori Wash, Demetrie Wash,

Cerro Prieto Wash, Altar Wash, Banner Wash, Champurrado Wash,

Santa Cruz River, Brawley Wash and Old Junction Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE