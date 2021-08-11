Flash Flood Warning from WED 2:57 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 257 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to

1.5 inches of rain has fallen. Multiple rain gages in Nogales have

recorded more than 1 inch of rain in the last hour. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Nogales.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE