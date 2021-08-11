Flash Flood Warning from WED 12:21 AM MST until WED 4:15 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 AM MST.

* At 1221 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across most of the greater

Tucson area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash

flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Casas Adobes,

Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Vail, Avra Valley,

Tortolita, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area,

Summit and Valencia West.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Agua Caliente Wash, Blanco Wash, Arroyo Chico, Canada del Oro,

Brawley Wash, Bird Canyon, Rincon Creek, Santa Cruz River, Pantano

Wash, Tanque Verde Wash, Big Wash, Guild Wash, Agua Verde Creek,

Coyote Wash, Ventana Canyon Wash, Cienega Creek, Sutherland Wash,

Sabino Creek, Rillito River and Esperero Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE