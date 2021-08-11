Dust Storm Warning from WED 6:07 PM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 605 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 7

miles southeast of Phoenix International Raceway to 7 miles south

of South Mountain Park to Olberg to 12 miles northwest of Chui-Chu

to 17 miles southeast of Freeman, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 50 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 160 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 162 and 178.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 167.

Locations impacted include…

Chandler, Gilbert, Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, City

of Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City, San Tan Valley and Bapchule.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, park, turn off your lights and

keep your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

&&