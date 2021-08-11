Dust Advisory from WED 4:44 PM MST until WED 5:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 441 PM MST, scattered thunderstorms over southwest Maricopa

County were producing areas of strong winds causing blowing dust.

HAZARD…Less than two miles visibility with strong wind of 30

to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 164 and 180.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 101 and 174.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 159 and 162.

Locations impacted include…

Gila Bend, Mobile, Buckeye, City of Maricopa, Casa Grande, and

the Gila River Indian Community.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!

&&