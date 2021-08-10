Skip to Content

Flood Warning from TUE 3:05 PM MST until TUE 6:15 PM MST

3:05 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Pinal

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Warning for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 305 PM MST, gauge reports indicated significant flow still
ongoing in Vekol Wash due to earlier rain.

* Unbridged crossings, including Ralston Road, will continue to be
impassable for a few hours.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village.

This includes the following streams and drainages…
Vekol Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

