Flood Warning from TUE 10:51 AM MST until TUE 4:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 1051 AM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. The San Pedro River Gauge in Redington recorded a

stage height of 13.8 feet. Flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly in the warned area especially for areas in Mammoth

near the San Pedro River.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mammoth, Dudleyville and Redington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&