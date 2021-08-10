Skip to Content

Flood Advisory from TUE 7:50 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1100 PM MST.

* At 750 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1
and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Papago Farms, Highway 21 between Santa Cruz and Papago Farms, and
Papago Farms Road.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

