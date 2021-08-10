Flood Advisory from TUE 7:39 AM MST until TUE 10:45 AM MST

Flood Advisory from TUE 7:39 AM MST until TUE 10:45 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1045 AM MST.
* At 739 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen in some areas.
* Ponding on roads and nuisance flooding is likely where stronger
showers develop.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, East Mesa, Gold
Canyon, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport,
Superstition Springs Mall, Chandler Heights, Seville, San Tan
Village Mall, Freestone Park, Gold Camp, Gilbert City Hall, Kings
Ranch, Tumbleweed Park and Chandler City Hall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&