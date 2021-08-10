Flood Advisory from TUE 6:55 AM MST until TUE 10:45 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1045 AM MST.

* At 655 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms this morning. This will cause

urban and small stream flooding.

* Some locations that may experience flooding include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Mammoth, Casas Adobes, Eloy,

Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Saddlebrooke, Avra Valley, San

Manuel, Tortolita, Kearny, Dudleyville, Santa Rosa, Picacho,

Chui-Chu, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, and outlying areas of Tucson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&