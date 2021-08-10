Flood Advisory from TUE 6:49 AM MST until TUE 8:45 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

North Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 845 AM MST.

* At 649 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 0.75 and 1.25

inches of heavy rain has fallen due to thunderstorms. This will

cause small stream flooding of normally dry washes, roadway dips

and other low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Safford, Willcox, Thatcher, Solomon, Bowie, Roper Lake State Park,

Safford Regional Airport, Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise, Swift Trail

Junction, Fort Grant, Mount Graham, Bonita, Frye Mesa Dam and

Kansas Settlement.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&