Flood Advisory from TUE 6:49 AM MST until TUE 8:45 AM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
North Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 845 AM MST.
* At 649 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 0.75 and 1.25
inches of heavy rain has fallen due to thunderstorms. This will
cause small stream flooding of normally dry washes, roadway dips
and other low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Safford, Willcox, Thatcher, Solomon, Bowie, Roper Lake State Park,
Safford Regional Airport, Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise, Swift Trail
Junction, Fort Grant, Mount Graham, Bonita, Frye Mesa Dam and
Kansas Settlement.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&