Flood Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM MST

Flood Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
…THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…
At 615 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms and heavy showers. Runoff from distant storms will
also flow into the advised area. This will cause arroyo and small
stream flooding.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Freeman, Big Horn, Kaka and Stanfield.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&