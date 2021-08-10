Flood Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…

At 615 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms and heavy showers. Runoff from distant storms will

also flow into the advised area. This will cause arroyo and small

stream flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Freeman, Big Horn, Kaka and Stanfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&