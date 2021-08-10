Flood Advisory from TUE 5:39 AM MST until TUE 7:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 730 AM MST.

* At 539 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 1.00 and 1.50

inches of rain has fallen due to thunderstorms. This will cause

small stream flooding of normally dry washes, roadways dips and

other low lying areas. The heaviest rainfall has occurred near

Picture Rocks and Marana. An automated rain gage along Trico Road

north of manville reported 1.42 inches of rain has fallen in the

last hour.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Eloy, Flowing

Wells, Saddlebrooke, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Picacho, Picacho Peak

State Park, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates, Catalina

State Park, Catalina Foothills, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Queens

Well and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&