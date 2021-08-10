Flood Advisory from TUE 5:39 AM MST until TUE 7:30 AM MST

Flood Advisory from TUE 5:39 AM MST until TUE 7:30 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 730 AM MST.
* At 539 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 1.00 and 1.50
inches of rain has fallen due to thunderstorms. This will cause
small stream flooding of normally dry washes, roadways dips and
other low lying areas. The heaviest rainfall has occurred near
Picture Rocks and Marana. An automated rain gage along Trico Road
north of manville reported 1.42 inches of rain has fallen in the
last hour.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Eloy, Flowing
Wells, Saddlebrooke, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Picacho, Picacho Peak
State Park, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates, Catalina
State Park, Catalina Foothills, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Queens
Well and Dove Mountain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&