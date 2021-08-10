Flood Advisory from TUE 4:04 AM MST until TUE 7:00 AM MST

Flood Advisory from TUE 4:04 AM MST until TUE 7:00 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 700 AM MST.
* At 404 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain due
to thunderstorms across northern portions of the Tohono O’Odham
Nation and portions of southwest Pinal County. This will cause
small stream flooding and some road closures.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Santa Rosa, Chui-Chu, Anegam, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk,
Palo Verde Stand, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk, San Luis, and Santa Rosa
School.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
San Simon Wash, Aguirre Wash, House Wash, Quijotoa Wash, Anegam
Wash, Gu Achi Wash, Sil Nakya Wash, and Santa Rosa Wash.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&