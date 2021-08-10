Flood Advisory from TUE 2:23 AM MST until TUE 5:30 AM MST

Flood Advisory from TUE 2:23 AM MST until TUE 5:30 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 530 AM MST.
* At 223 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Sun Lakes, Chandler
Fashion Center Mall, South Mountain Park, Chandler City Hall,
Tumbleweed Park, Gilbert City Hall, Freestone Park, San Tan
Village Mall, Guadalupe, Firebird Lake, Komatke and Santan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&