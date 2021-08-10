Flood Advisory from TUE 1:46 PM MST until TUE 3:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 146 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford, Naco, Palominas and Coronado

National Memorial.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&