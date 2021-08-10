Flood Advisory from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 1:00 PM MST

Flood Advisory from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 1:00 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 100 PM MST.
* At 1100 AM MST, runoff from previous storms is still occuring and
will lead to urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Tanque Verde,
Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven,
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Saguaro
National Park East, Catalina State Park, Campo Bonito, Seven
Falls, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&