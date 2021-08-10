Flood Advisory from TUE 10:06 PM MST until WED 12:00 AM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until midnight MST.
* At 1006 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saguaro
National Park East, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Tucson
International Airport, Catalina Foothills, Summit and Rita Ranch.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
&&