Flash Flood Warning from TUE 8:30 AM MST until TUE 1:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 115 PM MST.

* At 830 AM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain fell in Vekol

Wash. The streamgauge in Vekol Wash along Interstate-8 has

exceeded alarm stage. Floodwaters may impact SR-238 in Maricopa

and Ak-Chin Village in 4 to 5 hrs. Additional rainfall amounts of

0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Gauges reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 41 and 43.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 167 and 170.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 143 and 148.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Waterman Wash and Vekol Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE