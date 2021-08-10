Flash Flood Warning until TUE 11:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1100 AM MST.

* At 708 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms still producing very heavy rain in and around the

Catalinas. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash

flooding is ongoing.

Excessive rainfall over the Bighorn burn scar will result in debris

flow moving through the Sutherland Wash and into the CDO. The debris

flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Saddlebrooke, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven and

Catalina State Park.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…

E Wilds Rd at the Canada del Oro.

This includes the following highways…

Route 77 between mile markers 81 and 88.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Bird Canyon, Big Wash, Sabino Creek, Sutherland Wash, Rillito

River, Canada del Oro, Stratton Wash, Chalk Creek, Alder Wash,

Chirreon Wash, Gibb Wash and Esperero Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE