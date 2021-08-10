Flash Flood Warning from TUE 2:39 PM MST until TUE 5:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 239 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to

1.5 inches of rain has fallen. The Dragoon alert gage recorded

1.22 inches in a half hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Dragoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE