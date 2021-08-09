Flood Advisory from MON 7:56 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST

Flood Advisory from MON 7:56 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1100 AM MST.
* At 756 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa, Arizona City, Arizola,
Blackwater, Olberg, Toltec, Randolph, La Palma, Coolidge Airport,
Sacaton, Stanfield, Valley Farms and Ak-Chin Village.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Vekol Wash.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
