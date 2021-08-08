Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 8:45 PM MST until SUN 9:30 PM MST

8:45 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Pima

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
North central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 930 PM MST.

* At 845 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Green Valley,
moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Amado and Arivaca Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH

