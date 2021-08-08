Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 8:45 PM MST until SUN 9:30 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 8:45 PM MST until SUN 9:30 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
North central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 930 PM MST.
* At 845 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Green Valley,
moving west at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Amado and Arivaca Junction.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH