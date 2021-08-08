Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 6:14 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 614 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast

of Tombstone moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts, quarter size hail and patchy blowing

dust.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tombstone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH