Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 7:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST

FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY…

At 622 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over St. David, or 7

miles east of Benson, moving southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Benson and St. David.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE;

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…70 MPH