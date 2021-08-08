Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 5:45 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 5:45 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Santa Cruz County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST
FOR CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTY…
At 506 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Patagonia, or
13 miles northeast of Nogales, moving northwest at 5 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Patagonia and Patagonia Lake State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…70 MPH