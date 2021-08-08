Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 3:42 PM MST until SUN 4:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 342 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of

Willcox, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of

north central Cochise County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.88 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH