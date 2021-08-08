Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 3:42 PM MST until SUN 4:15 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 3:42 PM MST until SUN 4:15 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
North central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 415 PM MST.
* At 342 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of
Willcox, moving west at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of
north central Cochise County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH